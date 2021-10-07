CNN now targets Ethiopian Airlines for smear campaign over allegedly “smuggled weapon” to Eritrea

In the latest string of media attacks on Ethiopia, CNN targeted Ethiopian Airlines over an alleged “smuggling” of weapons between Ethiopia and Eritrea sometime in November 2020, following the TPLF attacks on Ethiopian Defense Force Northern Command and rocket attacks on Eritrean capital.

CNN has manufactured multiple allegations relating to Ethiopia since the Ethiopian government started the law enforcement operations against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and none of them have proved to be true so far.

The latest target of CNN character assassination is Ethiopian Airlines, a successful carrier that managed to survive pandemic related economic hardship through innovative business strategy while positively contributing in the fight against the coronavirus disease by delivering much needed supplies to different parts of the world.

CNN claimed that “Ethiopia’s government has used the country’s flagship commercial airline to shuttle weapons to and from neighboring Eritrea during the civil war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region.”

It made a reference to what it called “Cargo documents and manifests seen by CNN,” ” eyewitness accounts,” and “photographic evidence” to make a claim that “arms were transported between Addis Ababa’s international airport and airports in the Eritrean cities of Asmara and Massawa on board multiple Ethiopian Airlines planes in November 2020 during the first few weeks of the Tigray conflict.”

However, it is unspecified where the cargo document, it is making a reference to, is obtained from.

CNN went on to cite “experts” as saying that the flights between Ethiopia and Eritrea ” would constitute a violation of international aviation law, which forbids the smuggling of arms for military use on civil aircraft.”

What exactly constitutes smuggling is unclear.

Previous CNN allegations of human rights abuses and “genocide” in connection with the conflict in the northern part of Ethiopia, based on claims of “investigative report,” were proved to be rather biased, if not entirely false.

Ethiopian Airlines has dismissed the allegation from CNN. Ethiopia’s 75 years old Airliner came to be the leading carrier in the continent, and it does not have records of violations of international aviation laws.

In a statement released on Thursday, Ethiopian Airlines said “Ethiopian Airlines strongly refutes the recent allegations by CNN regarding the airlines’ involvement in transporting weapons”

Ethiopian Airlines also asked the CNN to make correction to the story it published. It said that Ethiopian airlines “it has never been engaged in any weapons transportation and kindly requests correction in this report.”

Ethiopian Airlines won multiples of prestigious awards this year.

