Education quality a priority for the new Minister, Berhanu Nega

Education quality is one of the key malaise in Ethiopia’s Education system. Fixing it is a priority to Dr. Berhanu Nega, an opposition party leader who was appointed as Minister of Education as PM Abiy Ahmed announced his new cabinet

Dr. Berhanu Nega speaking to journalists after his appointment (Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia’s new Minister for Education, Berhanu Nega, on Wednesday said “Focus will be on education quality to ensure a generation that is guided by knowledge.”

Dr. Berhanu, the leader of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party – an opposition party, was confirmed as Minister for Education on Wednesday before the Ethiopian Parliament.

Broadening access to education across the country and quality of education are key priority areas and there is readiness for it,he told journalists in the capital Addis Ababa, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).

Identifying key problems related to the quality of education, which is fundamentally due to the education system, is among actions areas as the new minister is pursuing the goal of “bring about solutions to problems and improving the lives of citizens,” as reported by ENA.

“We have to fundamentally change education in this country in a way to ensure quality and elevate it to a higher level in order to create a generation capable of supporting the knowledge based economy of the future,” he said.

Dr. Berhanu is the leader of one of the key opposition parties in the country, and he was appointed to his current role while he is still leading the opposition party.

He does not seem to think that the political difference between his party, which is believed to be one focused on citizen politics as opposed to Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party which tends to be essentially a product of political bargains between ethnic based parties under the leadership of Abiy Ahmed’s now defunct ethnic Oromo party, and the ruling party stand in the way of bringing about change to the disastrous state of education in the country.

“Even though we have political differences, it is a must to work together when it comes to issues relevant to the nation,” he said. For Ethiopia to stand taller than the trying times it is facing, it requires standing together on national affairs, he added.

Under Tigray People’s Liberation Front dominated central government, Berhanu Nega was sentenced to death in absentia on alleged charges of “terrorism.”

After he left Ethiopia to the US following his release from prison in 2005, he formed the Ginbot 7 movement along with other politicians in exile like Andargachew Tsige, among others. He was also teaching economics at Bucknell University.

At one point, he had to abandon this teaching position to coordinate the armed movement in Eritrea after Angargachew Tsige was abducted from Yemen’s capital,Sana’a, in 2014.

Berhanu Nega ran during the last Federal Election in his riding in Addis Ababa but did not get enough votes to enter the Ethiopian parliament.

