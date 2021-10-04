Agegnehu Teshager the new speaker of Federation

Agegnehu Teshager called upon the need to strengthen unity in diversity of Ethiopia and further promote interconnections among Ethiopians

Agegnehu Teshager seating in the House of Federation (Photo : ENA)

borkena

Agegnehu Teshager is elected as the speaker of the House of Federation. It was during the opening session of the House of Federation, which is like Ethiopia’s Upper House, that the house elected him as speaker.

The House has the power to interpret the constitution and handle constitutional disputes, among other things, and has representations from what the Ethiopian constitutions refer to as Nations, Nationalities and Peoples”

He took his oath after his election.

Before his new role, he served as president of Amhara regional state for a little more than a year until last week.

In his acceptance speech, he said that the years of reforms ( he was making a reference since Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s take over of power in 2018) marked a time when Ethiopia was challenged by internal and external forces that do not want to see the peace and development of the country. Yet, it was also a time when those who were loyal to the cause of Ethiopia won in the international forums, he said.

He hailed the wisdom of Ethiopians, as he called it, that was demonstrated during the sixth general election which turned out to be peaceful.

It was a process from which Ethiopia won, he added.

Agegnehu Teshager also talked about the need to strengthen unity in diversity and ensure proper representation at different levels of government structure and promote political, economic, social and cultural interconnections.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com