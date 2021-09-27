Ethiopians protest in Washington, DC to protest Biden’s executive order

Ethiopians and Eritreans protesting President Biden’s executive order (Photo : SM)

borkena

A week after Joe Biden signed an executive order for a sanction regime against Ethiopia in connection with the conflict in the Northern part of the country, Ethiopians and Eritreans living in the Washington area staged demonstration.

It was organized to protest U.S. policy towards Ethiopia and the executive order which targeted Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Biden’s Administration seems to be determined to end the conflict in a way that benefits the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF). Following a unilateral humanitarian ceasefire in late June, the TPLF indulged in mass mobilization and occupied extensive areas in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia, where it carried out multiples of massacres against non-combatant civilians.

However, the U.S. government has been putting the bulk of, if not exclusively, the pressure on the Ethiopian and Eritrean government.

The executive order came at a time when the Ethiopian government mobilized forces to drive all TPLF forces , first out of the Amhara region, and then from the Tigray region too.

Ethiopian protesters showed up in front of the U.S. state department and the White House,and expressed their opposition to the U.S. intervention in the internal affairs of Ethiopia.

They said that president Joe Biden’s decision is based on distorted information and is ill-advised.

“TPLF is a terrorist organization,” and “America Stop supporting terrorist organizations” are among the slogans they were chanting in front of the U.S. state department.

__

