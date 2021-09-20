Kobo Massacre : Rights group says received reports of civilian massacre by TPLF

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters carried out house to house killings, blazing residential homes in and around Kobo town in North Wollo

Google map

borkena

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) on Sunday said it had received reports of a massacre of civilians in Kobo town – which is about 50 kilometers north east of Wolida town.

The report from the Commission, shared on its social media page, unspecified the number of casualties from the latest incident of massacre.

However, it is indicated that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) is said to have perpetrated the killing. Tigray rebel forces went house to house killing civilians, including children and women, as was the case with the massacres in other parts of Amhara region and in the Afar region.

Residential homes of civilians have been burned. Infrastructures ( schools and hospitals) are destroyed.

Furthermore, the commission said that it is investigating the report, and called for parties to the conflict, in the words of the commission, to respect and observe responsibility to protect civilians.

Social media sources with links to the Kobo area of North Wollo report well over 600 civilians have been killed and many more wounded.

Ethiopian activists and politicians launched a social media campaign condemning the latest round of massacre of civilians and condemning US president Joe Biden’s administration over proposed sanction over Ethiopia, and for not condemning atrocities by TPLF.

The TPLF has not yet reacted to the news of the Kobo massacre. Federal government of Ethiopia did not issue a statement regarding the situation in and around Kobo.

Some opposition party officials are criticizing PM Abiy Ahmed’s government over what they say is inability to rescue people in Kobo region. Chairman of the National Movement of Amhara, Belete Molla, seems to think that government is equally responsible for what happened in Kobo and will be held accountable when the time comes.

In less than two months, the TPLF carried out a series of massacres in Galicoma, Afar region of Ethiopia, and in Chena locality of Dabat district of North Gondar.

Usually, massacres of civilians are omens that the TPLF is losing militarily. It was evident from the Maikada massacre in November 2020 where more than 1000 civilians were slaughtered before the TPLF fled the area following a crushing defeat by the Ethiopian Defense Force.

The massacres in Galicoma,Afar, and Chena, Gondar, happened for similar reasons, apparently. The TPLF is entirely cleared from Afar region, where it was pursuing the ambition of cutting the route between Djibouti and Ethiopia, and from North and South Gondar.

Outside the Tigray region, its forces are restricted in some parts of North Wollo out with reported logistical difficulties.

The Amhara regional government last week disclosed that it does not have information about 4.5 million people currently living in the TPLF controlled parts of the region.

Unprecedented famine situation, including in Kobo, is reported, and the rebel forces have confirmed it.

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com