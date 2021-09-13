Worebabo : TPLF terrorists summarily executes civilians, left them for beasts

TPLF terrorists were forced out of Werebabo after they suffered overwhelming military defeat

Since the Tigray People’s Liberation Front launched an offensive in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia and took control of several towns in both regions, there have been reports of summary executions, massacres and the killings of civilians.

Worebabo (also written as Wore Babu sometimes) in North central Wollo was the farthest point that TPLF terrorist forces were able to advance south of the Tigray region.

Apparently, they took out their frustrations on the civilian farming community. Not only were the killings savagery, but also TPLF did not allow family members to bury their loved ones. Bodies were deliberately abandoned for beasts like hyena, as reported by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation (EBC).

Voice of America Amharic Service report,published on Monday, confirms that the TPLF terrorist forces have killed civilians in Worebabu, which is located within 25 kilometers distance from Haik – a small town along the Addis Ababa Mekelle road.

Voice of America reported based in Dessie spoke to family members of some of those who were killed when the district was under the control of TPLF rebels. The information is reportedly verified from audio-visual evidence.

Family breadwinners, elders and women are among the victims from the killings. The TPLF terrorist group did not deny committing the inhuman killings in Worebabu, at this writing.

The TPLF is no longer in control of Worebabo district of South Wollo. The Ethiopian Defense Force, regional special force and militia has retook it from TPLF hands.

Last week, two mass graves were uncovered in the Chenna locality of Dabat District in North Gondar where TPLF forces massacred over 200 villagers including. Children, women, elders, priests and deacons were among the victims.

