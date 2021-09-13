TPLF terrorist forces took back Sekota town : report

Ethiopian Defense Forces in North Ethiopia (Photo : EDF)

borkena

A report by DW Amharic, on Monday, said the TPLF forces retook the town of Sekota on the eve of the Ethiopian New Year.

The TPLF terrorists retook the town after barely a week after they were chased out from it with a heavy casualty. The source added that residents from the town are displaced to Dahna, Chila and Qozeba.

Initially, Sekota fell in the hands of the terrorists forces on August 15. The Amhara region special forces put up a resistance and took back the city on September 1,2021 – a heavy battle that was hailed by the regional authorities.

Youth groups in the city were involved in the battle to clear the town from TPLF terrorists. When the TPLF forces retook the city again on the eve of the Ethiopian New year, they had to leave everything behind for fear of vengeance by the terrorist groups.

