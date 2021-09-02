Alemayehu Eshete, “Ethiopian Elvis Presley”, reportedly died

borkena

Alemayehu Eshete, The “Ethiopian Elvis Presley”, reportedly died in the capital Addis Ababa. Citizen reports on social media that cite other Ethiopian singers to report that his death was sudden.

He reportedly spent his days with friends and complained about discomfort after he got home around 7 P.M. local time, according to sources.

He died in hospital. Sources indicate that he has a medical history of heart disease.

Alemayehu Eshete is one of the most popular oldies Ethiopian singers. Born and raised in Jimma, he has been singing since he moved to the capital Addis Ababa in the the 1960’s.

His songs were influential and popular. “Temar Lije” is one of his best timeless pieces.

The funeral arrangement is undisclosed at this time.

