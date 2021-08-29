Forum for Ethiopian Scholars & Professionals (FESP) 10th Conference & Colloquia on National Priorities In partnership with Abbay Media

Zoom Webinar ID 893 4489 0137

Please click the link below to join the webinar:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89344890137

For more information about the event, check out PDF File

__



If you would like to publish information about Ethiopian Events in the events section of borkena , please send submission to info@borkena.com for consideration.



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com