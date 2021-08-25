BBC report confirms TPLF terrorist have conducted Agamsa massacre in North Wollo

Survivors from Agamsa massacre in early August tell what really happened and how the villages were destroyed

Map via BBC Amharic

borkena

Many of the British Media outlets have been providing what appeared to be a propaganda cover for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) terrorists.

Yet, even the British media reached a point where they can no longer cover the crimes of TPLF.

About a week ago, the Telegraph revealed that the TPLF terrorists committed war crimes when they massacred villagers in Agamsa, North Wollo.

It used satellite images to verify the story. Also, survivors recounted the story. They told The Telegraph that TPLF fighters went house to house, killing people after they shelled the village.

Farming communities in the region have been destroyed.

On Wednesday this week, the BBC Amharic service covered the story. While it made a reference to the report by the Telegraph, the BBC spoke to survivors who are currently getting medical help.

Adem Hussien is a resident of Worke Gebeya, in Agamsa. He told BBC Amharic “TPLF gunmen came to the kebele [locality] around 6 a.m. in early August and the armed residents in the area were engaged in an exchange of fire” to the point that TPLF forces were unable to take control of Agamsa.

Frustrated with their inability to enter the village, the TPLF shelled with heavy weaponry the area from where residents of the area were resisting TPLF advance. It happened on August 8.

Nega, another resident who was involved in the resistance fighting, told BBC Amharic that he watched when 41 houses were being blazed. He said too many cattle were also burned along with the houses.

He also said that he saw when the neighborhoods of Qiltu, Debuska and Adiwud were being shelled by artillery. After some houses caught fire, he added,I saw TPLF fighters moving house to house and setting houses on fire.

The estimate of people in the villages that were set to fire is between 800 and 900 according to an eyewitness who spoke to BBC Amharic.

_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com