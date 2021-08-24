AK 47 rifles recovered from a pension in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa police call up on residents and accommodation service providers to be vigilant after dozens of AK 47 combat rifles were seized in a boarding house

AK 47 seized from a pension in the capital Addis Ababa (Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia’s security challenges are far from over. Illegal circulation of firearms have been making headlines for over two years now. That is still the case.

A report by state media, Ethiopian News Agency, on Tuesday said security forces seized about 20 AK 47 rifles in a pension in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Two suspects linked to the aforementioned firearms checked in at Ambassador Pension in Wuhalemat locality of Bole area. They were seen carrying stuff wrapped in a sack , and were under security watch after a law enforcement unit was tipped about it.

The source added that the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) coordinated with Addis Ababa police, made legal arrangements to make searches and were able to seize 10 AK 47 (with wood stock) and 10 folding ones.

Also, police said that it has recovered several magazines of ammunition. They were all recovered in the rooms.

The two suspects, whose names are undisclosed, are in custody and under investigation. Their political affiliations are undisclosed too.

“Terrorist groups are working in coordination with internal and external enemies of Ethiopia,” police remarked.

It also called on residential home renters and businesses providing accommodation service to be vigilant, do background checks and inform police whenever there are suspicious matters.

Addis Ababa bound illegal handguns seized in Sululta (Photo : EBC)

In a similar development, 83 illegal handguns were seized from a vehicle that was travelling from Bahir Dar to Addis Ababa, which has been attracting illegal circulation of firearms.

According to a report by the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation, the handguns were seized in Sululta town. It was also said that 200 bullets for the M14 rifle and 10,865 bullets for handguns were seized.

Last week, the government seized four machine guns and several AK 47 rifles that were meant to be delivered to Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) fighters. They originated from Debre Birhan town, which is about 120 kilometers north of Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian government has been linking many security incidents and massacres in different parts of the country with OLF and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

The two groups, formally designated as terrorist organizations by the Ethiopian Parliament, announced a military alliance recently with the aim to topple the Federal government.

