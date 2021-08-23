Former Ethiopian Ambassador Blasts TPLF as Tools of Imperialism in Horn of Africa

borkena

Mohamed Hassan served as an Ethiopian diplomat in the 1990s before resigning in protest of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

In an interview with BreakThrough News, he portrayed the TPLF as “Tools of Imperialism in Horn of Africa”



Check out the video below

Video : embedded from Break Through News YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com