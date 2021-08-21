borkena
A TPLF military commander Colonel Gebrehiwot Gebrealaf captured in Gasay town in the North Wollo and South Gondar area of Amhara region.
His capture has revealed lots of secrets including the supply of nutritious and high energy biscuit that was meant to be delivered to people in the Tigray region under humanitarian program.
Watch what he had to say
Video : Embedded from Amhara Media Corporation (AMC)
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE
Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or send submission, use info@borkena.com