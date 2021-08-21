borkena

A TPLF military commander Colonel Gebrehiwot Gebrealaf captured in Gasay town in the North Wollo and South Gondar area of Amhara region.

His capture has revealed lots of secrets including the supply of nutritious and high energy biscuit that was meant to be delivered to people in the Tigray region under humanitarian program.



Watch what he had to say

Video : Embedded from Amhara Media Corporation (AMC)

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

