Debre Tabor : TPLF rebels shelling killed at least five civilians

As Ethiopian Christians are celebrating the feast of Debre Tabor ( also known as Buhe), Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels forces on Wednesday shelled Debre Tabor town in South Gondar region of northern Ethiopia.

Wonde Meseret, Mayor of the town, has confirmed the attack and the casualties from it.

According to the Amhara Media Corporation report, five civilians have been killed. They were killed inside their own residential home. Three of them are women and two are men.

Two other civilians sustained life threatening injuries and are said to be in a hospital.

However, Debre Tabor town is said to be calm. Residents are on standby and protecting the town from infiltrators. The Mayor described the word done in that regard as something to be proud of.

Politicians and activists alike see the killing of civilians by the TPLF as a manifestation of TPLF’s age-old hatred of the Amhara people.

At least four artillery guns were fired targeting Debre Tabor. Estimated location from where the TPLF fired the railleries is unspecified.

The narrative from the Amhara regional government is that TPLF forces were frustrated with the loss they suffered with a coordinated defense from the Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara region special forces and militia in the areas south of Gaint.

Before venturing to the Debre Tabor area, TPLF has suffered several battles in different locations north west of Woldia – another town which TPLF shelled with artillery about two weeks ago.

General Tefera Mamo, commander of Amhara region special forces, told Amhara media corporation that the TPLF has lost significant portions of forces it deployed in the North Wollo and South Gonder regions of Amhara.

He specifically mentioned Gidan and Kebero Meda (both areas between Woldia and Debre Tabor ) In Zebith – there was a five days long battle and the Junta force suffered defeat.

It was after that the remaining TPLF forces moved to Gaint area, but it has reached a point where it can no longer march forward. The logistic line from the back is also cut off, according to General Tefera.

He further remarked that it is weakened before even a major offensive is launched. So far the Ethiopian Defense Force, Amhara special force and Afar region special forces and militia from different parts of the country were restricted in halting the offensive from TPLF.

