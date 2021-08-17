Ethiopia arrested 32 terrorist TPLF operatives in Benishangul Gumuz region

Terrorist TPLF operatives were arrested in Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia after they crossed to the region from Sudan

Ethiopia’s state media on Tuesday said thirty two suspected TPLF operatives were on a mission in the Benishangul Gumuz region, where there had been recurring massacres of innocent civilians for nearly three years now.

According to the State Media, they were on a mission to carry out the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) agenda – destabilizing the region.

Abdulazim Mohammed, the region’s police commissioner, reportedly said the TPLF operatives were trained both in the country and abroad (the neighboring region is Sudan with whom Ethiopia has dispute over the border issue) with the coordination of TPLF clandestine operatives.

The report added that they were captured as they were crossing to the Ethiopian region, from Sudan, via Kurmuk districts of Assosa. They were, it was said, crossing the border for three days in a row. Over 40,000 TPLF forces who crossed the Ethio-Sudan border in the northwest of the country in November 2020 are believed to be given further military training with the aim to be deployed against Ethiopia.

Many of those arrested are said to be young people who are lured with the idea that the Federal government is weakened.

Among those captured are some members of the Benishangul People’s Liberation Movement and candidates who took part during the sixth general election.

The region’s police authority said it has seized electronic devices, including laptops,and firearms. It has also confiscated bank account holder books.

Members of the Ethiopian Defense Force, the region’s special force and militia worked together during the operation, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

Ethiopia has been at war with the TPLF, and many Ethiopians seem to be convinced that the group is an agent for a proxy war with the aim to dismember Ethiopia, for over nine months now.

The terrorist group took the war outside the Tigray region, targeting Afar and Amhara regions, where it displaced more than 400,000 civilians.

In the Afar region, it massacred over 250 civilians a few weeks ago, including 107 children. A new report published this week claimed that the TPLF forces also massacred villagers in North Wollo and burned an entire village.

