Sudan recalled Ambassador to Addis Ababa as after Ethiopia rejected Sudanese Mediation

Sudan and Ethiopia have not been in good terms over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and border dispute

USAID Administrator Samantha power meeting with Sudanese PM Abdella Hamdok (Photo : Samantha Power’s Twitter Page)

borkena

Sudan recalled its Ambassador to Addis Ababa on Sunday, a day after the Ethiopian government declined offer for mediation with Tigray rebels who are waging wars in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. The Ambassador is called for “consultations”

A report by SUNA (Sudan New Agency) said Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday issued a statement explaining why it recalled its Ambassador to Ethiopia.

According to the source, the statement said that “the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has monitored recent statements by senior Ethiopian officials refusing Sudan’s help in ending the bloody conflict raging in the Tigray region, alleging lack of neutrality of Sudan and its occupation of Ethiopian lands.”

Sudan claims that the offer to mediate government and Tigray rebel forces emanates from “commitment to regional peace and stability, and an expression of its keenness on stabilization of the situations in Ethiopia, and for solidarity in the challenges it faces.”

Sudan also claimed that Prime Minister Abdella Hamdouk’s initiative is within his mandate as president of the regional body – IGAD.

Sudan has recently forged a strong relation with the United States, a country that has been putting mounting pressure on the Ethiopian government over the conflict in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

USAID Administrator, Samantha Power, spent several days in Sudan for several days before heading last week to Ethiopia, where she was said to be frustrated as government leaders, including Abiy Ahmed, declined to meet her. Ethiopia has been under pressure to open a “humanitarian corridor” between Sudan and Tigray region.

Currently, there is no active war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took the war to the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

Relations between Ethiopia and Sudan have been deteriorating after Sudan occupied Ethiopian territories following the withdrawal of Ethiopian Defense Force from the border area in response to the attack on the Northern Command post by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – which mobilized over 300,000 special forces and militia.

There are unconfirmed reports circulating on social media that Sudan’s soldiers have been captured along with TPLF fighters in the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

