TPLF latest attacks displaced over 300,000 from Afar, Amhara region

TPLF has been attempting to control routes to Djibouti and Sudan, for which it opened extensive war in the neighboring Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia

Billene Seyoum, Press Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister (Photo : ENA)

Ethiopia on Thursday confirmed that over 300,000 civilians have been displaced from Afar and Amhara region of Ethiopia as the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) made military incursions to the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

In the latest briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister, Billene Aster Seyoum, Press Secretary in the International Media and PR Department, said that the TPLF continued with its provocation.

So far, the provocation resulted in the displacement of 300,000 civilians from their homes in the neighboring regions, Amahra and Afar.

Although not raised by the press secretary, it is noticeable that the focus of the international community, so far, has been on Tigray to the point that Ethiopians displaced because of the TPLF war in Afar and Amhara region were not provided with humanitarian assistance.

Apart from the displacement, aid routes from Afar to Djibouti were blockaded, but the TPLF and the international community have been blaming it on the Ethiopian government.

Despite the aforementioned situation in the adjacent regions, the Federal government has not yet called off the unilateral humanitarian ceasefire it declared at the end of June 2021.

Furthermore, the Press Secretary said that the government has been focusing on the work of ensuring unfettered access to Tigray region of Ethiopia for humanitarian aid delivery.

The Ethiopian government also accused the TPLF, the Ethiopian parliament has designated it as a terrorist organization, of launching a media campaign to disseminate false information about the situation in the northern part of Ethiopia.

Among them are, as pointed out by the press secretary, “the government has launched a brutal campaign against the people of Tigray,” and “Humera Massacre” claims.

Another point that the press secretary talked about was the mounting pressure on Ethiopia to open a “humanitarian corridor” from Sudan to Tigray region.

The argument made by Ethiopian activists and government alike is that the Djibouti-Mekelle route is by far shorter than the intended route via Sudan.

The intention of those who are arguing in favor of the “humanitarian corridor” from Sudan is to get arms supply. The Ethiopian government is not allowing that to happen.

Meanwhile, emerging reports indicate that the TPLF forces took control of the historic city of Lalibela – a UNESCO heritage site where there are more than 12 rock hewn churches ( dug from the ground) built in the 12th century.

