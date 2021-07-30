Ethiopia condemns Sudan over building military base in occupied Ethiopian territory

Sudan’s move to build military bases and infrastructure in the occupied Ethiopian territory is unacceptable, says the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

borkena

There has been a report this week that Sudan is building military bases, facilities and bridges in the territories it occupied in November 2020 after the Ethiopian army based in the area was withdrawn for the law enforcement operation in the region.

And Ethiopia rejects the move as unacceptable. The Ethiopian Press Agency quoted Ambassador Dina Mufti, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, as saying “Sudan’s effort to build military bases and bridges in the region is unacceptable.”

The move to establish settlement, facilities, and bridges in the occupied land is not desirable for anyone, he added. Furthermore, he said that Sudan should refrain from aggravating the problem regarding the borders between the two countries.

Ethiopia has been trying to bring the matter to the attention of the international community, but no state or non-state actor has, so far, condemned Sudan’s invasion of the Ethiopian territories.

When the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary Di Carlo, visited Ethiopia this week, the Ethio-Sudanse border and the invasion of the Ethiopian territory was among the agenda items for discussion. She reportedly said that the United Nations is closely following the border issue with the United Nations.

Rosemary Di Carlo visited Sudan and met with Sudan’s Sovereign Council Chairman, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

With Sovereign Council Chairman Abdel Fattah al-Burhan discussed priorities and challenges of the ongoing #Sudan transition, including implementation of the Juba Peace Agreement, which the @UN will continue to support, and the need to consolidate regional peace and security. pic.twitter.com/KLsNbQ7Du5 — Rosemary A. DiCarlo (@DicarloRosemary) July 29, 2021

Apart from invading the Ethiopian territory, there are reports that Sudan is supporting the terrorist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) – training and arming.

Over 30,000 TPLF forces crossed to Sudan on alleged grounds of seeking asylum after carrying Maikadra Massacre in early November 2020

