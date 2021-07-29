Eritrean refugees condemn massacre by Tigray rebels – TPLF

The International Community needs to take urgent action to protect Eritrean refugees, say protestors

“The terrorist TPLF should stop attacking Eritrean refugees!” That is one of the slogans that Eritrean refugees chanted during a protest on Thursday in the capital Addis Ababa, which was organized to condemn atrocities against Eritrean refugees in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Protesting Eritrean refugees marched to the United Nations Branch Office in the capital Addis Ababa where they have been chanting slogans condemning the international community for not acting to protect refugees from Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attack.

The refugees said that they want the international community to hear their voices and rescue them from the Tigray rebels military attack.

They demand urgent action from concerned bodies as the refugee camps in the Tigray region, where Eritrean refugees have been residing, came under attack and the TPLF sees military significance in the refugee camps like Adi Harush and Mai Aini.

Eritrean refugees protesting in Addis Ababa (Photo : ENA)

The TPLF forces also reportedly stole food items from Eritrean refugees when they raided the camps sometime last week. The Associated Press last week reported, “Residents of Adi Harush camp told The Associated Press that Tigray forces have since abducted more than a dozen refugees and raided dozens of homes, stealing mobile phones, food and other supplies.” Robberies have also become common.

Several Eritrean refugee women in the camps were reportedly raped.

The TPLF controls much of the Tigray region after the Ethiopian Defense Force withdrew from the region following the introduction of what the Ethiopian government called “unilateral ceasefire.” According to the Ethiopian government, the ceasefire was meant to be for farmers to undertake planting in the Ethiopian rainy months.

As it turns out, the TPLF took advantage of it to launch military campaigns against the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

After destroying the Tekeze Bridge, the TPLF reportedly blocked the only aid route in the Afar region of Ethiopia and the Ethiopian government has been asking the international community to put pressure on the TPLF to end the blockade.

