Benishangul authorities says over 100 armed rebels annihilated

Thousands of civilians have been killed in the region by the rebels in the past two years in Benishangul region

Abdulhazim Mohammed, police commissioner of Benishangul region

borkena

Benishangul Gumuz regional state on Wednesday said over 100 armed rebels in the region were annihilated. A report from state media cited Abdulhazim Mohammed, police commissioner in the region, to report the operation was in Sherkole district of Assosa zone.

They were reportedly operating as guerrilla forces in Awolbegu kebele of Sherkole district.

Furthermore, it is said that many of the armed groups were members of a political entity that calls itself Gumuz People’s Democratic Movement (GPDM).

Five of those killed in the operation are said to be remnants of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), Juna as the government calls them.

The police commissioner from the region also said what he calls the “forces of destruction” were operating along the Ethio-Sudanse border as well.

The Ethiopian Defense Force, the Federal Police and the region’s security forces jointly participated in the operation, according to a report by Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation.

Benishangul Gumuz region of Ethiopia has been one of the areas where agents for proxy war against Ethiopia operated for over two years now.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena