Amhara regional state president Agegnehu Teshager calls for mobilization

Agegnehu Tesahger, president of Amhara regional state, on Sunday proclaimed military mobilization in the region amid renewed attack by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in Raya and Wolkait region of Ethiopia.

He called on all gun carrying residents in the region, whether armed by government or privately, to march to the war fronts where the TPLF force are attempting a renewed offensive.

Mr. Ageneghu calls the military response as a campaign to reverse the existential threat posed by TPLF.

“The TPLF is in a do-or-die attempt to disintegrate Ethiopia and eliminate the people of Amhara. And the purpose of the mobilization is to eliminate TPLF once and for all,” Mr. Agegnehu is cited as saying.

He said that the Junta should be eliminated in order to protect Ethiopia. The only way to eliminate it is to engage it in the same way that it is trying to eliminate Amhara and disintegrate Ethiopia – through armed struggle.

In a press conference, on Sunday, Mr. Agegnehu said the TPLF is on an extensive offensive in Telemet and Raya fronts. In order to reverse the invasion, as he called it. People in the region should stand on the side of the Ethiopian Defense Force and the region’s special forces to stop “TPLF junta” that is sending massive new forces, he added.

According to him, the TPLF has suffered a crushing defeat, but it is sending new forces constituting minors and seniors. As young as 12 years old and as old as 65 years old, fighters are deployed by the TPLF junta.

