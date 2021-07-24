Ethiopian Electric Power launches a site to raise funds for GERD

Photo source : Mygerd.com

borkena

Ethiopian Electric Power, project owner of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), has launched a website to raise funds for the project.

The Ministry of foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Saturday said on its Facebook page “Ethiopian Electric Power launches mygerd.com to enable Ethiopians all over the world to easily make their #GERD contributions in realising Ethiopia’s Vision For Prosperity.”

The initial stage aims to raise US $1,000,000 – and the website indicates that it was launched in early June of this year by Chapa (and no further explanation is given as to who Chapa is).

Information in the “About” section of the site says 100 percent of the proceedings will go to the account created to support the construction of the GERD. Apart from the online donation, there are other ways of making donations to the project. Consult mygerd.com.

Last week, Ethiopia completed the second phase of the filling of GERD amid mounting pressure from Egypt and Sudan on the one hand, and the powerful supporters of Egyptian position, which is a “binding agreement before any further filling of the dam”, including the United States and the European Union.

Ethiopia is hoping to start generating power with two turbines within a span of two to three months time. More than 80 percent of the project is completed, according to a recent update by the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Energy.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena