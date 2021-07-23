Parents say disappointed by UN over university students stranded in Tigray

The United Nations demanding the Ethiopian government resume banking and telephone services to the Tigray region as a precondition to unite stranded university students with their parents, say protestors

Parents who were protesting in front of the UN branch office in Addis Ababa, July 23, 2021 (Photo : screenshot from the video)

Parents,whose children are stranded in universities in Tigray after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took control of several cities in the region following the withdrawal of the Ethiopian Defense Force, on Friday protested in front of the United Nations office in the capital Addis Ababa.

Based on narratives from parents, who spoke to Voice of America, Amharic service, the parents were told that the students would be reunited with their parents between July 18 and July 21 to no avail.

It appears that the United Nations Branch Office in Addis Ababa was putting a number of demands as a precondition to reunite students with their parents. But most of the demands were logistical, including fuel for transportation. Parents said that they have confirmed that the Ethiopian government has provided the UN with the requested logistics.

Not just that. Parents who spoke to VOA Amharic service said that the UN has been making new demands from the government – demands they say have nothing to do with logistics or the students’ situation. Among them are, the government is requested to resume flights to the region, resumption of telecommunication services and banking services.

Mekelle University announced this week that it will be unable to provide food service to the students due to budget issues. TPLF claimed that Afar region special forces blocked ways, in the Afar region, for students from Mekelle University.

It has been nearly a month since the students found themselves in a situation they are in after the Ethiopian Defense Force abruptly withdrew from the region on grounds of unilateral humanitarian ceasefire.

There has been a report in the past few days that TPLF forces attempted military adventure in the Afar region. The Ethiopian Defense Force this week said it has routed TPLF forces as they were attempting to control areas in the Afar regions.

