Addis Ababa staging huge rally to support Ethiopian Defense Force

A huge rally is organized in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to support the Ethiopian Defense Force. It is happening on Thursday at the newly renovated Meskel Square.

Addis Ababa Police Commission said all the necessary preparations are finalized to ensure that it is peaceful, and has partnered with other stakeholders including security services. Check points are arranged and protesters will be screened before marching to Meskel Square.

Since the eve of the event, no parking is allowed near Meskel square or on roads that will be closed.

Also, police disclosed the lists of roads to be closed for the event. Basically all the roads leading to Mesqel Square. They will be closed between 5 a.m. and the completion of the rally.

Furthermore, police called on residents to use the numbers 011-1-11-01 or 991 to report any suspicious activities. Last week, Addis Ababa Police arrested over 390 individuals on alleged grounds of supporting TPLF’s terrorist activity.

Apart from supporting the Ethiopian Defense Force, the residents of Addis Ababa will express opposition to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), an organization that the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist one, over its recent statement in which it said that it will disintegrate Ethiopia.

The Northern Command bases of Ethiopian Defense Force were attacked on November 24 , 2020, by the TPLF forces in unsuspecting circumstances. Thousands of the Ethiopian Defense Force members were rounded up and savagely massacred while they were sleeping.

The army was reorganized after the attack and defeated TPLF forces, estimated to be close to three hundreds thousands, within a matter of two weeks, and controlled the capital Mekelle in December. More than 40 TPLF leaders are in custody, and about ten were killed during the operation.

The army withdrew from the region after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire at the end of June 2021. According to the Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force, General Berhanu Jula who appeared on state TV this week, the army is ready to receive orders from the government, and will enter the Tigray region again if needed.

Last week, the TPLF launched a military offensive in the Amhara region of Ethiopia, and this week they took their attack to the Afar region of Ethiopia, where they reportedly suffered a crushing defeat.

