borkena

Azeb Worku, Beza Hailu and Kidist Yilma, scriptwriters of Eregaye Movie. It is one the most popular drama series in our age , if not in Ethiopia.



Dereje Hailu interviewed them. Check it out.

Video : embedded from Arts TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot form the video

__

Entertainment

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena