Ethiopian rebels in Tigray region using child soldiers in battles

TPLF leaders using child soldiers (Photo : Social Media)

Multiple pictures going viral among Ethiopians in social media indicates that the Tigray People’s Liberation Front is extensively using child soldiers in the battle against the Ethiopian Defense Force and Amhara region forces.

There has been an outcry from the international community and some state actors, notably the United States of America, about alleged famine and human rights violations. This time, they are mum about TPLF using child soldiers in battles – not to mention TPLF intransigence to continue war and take it in areas outside the Tigray region of Ethiopia

Photo source : social media

The International Community has been calling for an end to the conflict and resorting to political dialogue to resolve the dispute between the Federal government and TPLF.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government declared a unilateral ceasefire as of June 28, 2021. As it turns out, the action emboldened the TPLF leaders to the point that they called the unilateral ceasefire a “joke.”

In the last two weeks, TPLF forces intensified their military offensive and were able to recapture towns like Alamata and Korem – which they lost following government forces offensive in December 2020.

TPLF deployed child soldiers extensively in the latest offensives.

Ethiopians have launched a social media campaign to condemn what they call hypocrisy.

The war in the Tigray region of Ethiopia is increasingly being understood as a proxy one. Many Ethiopians tend to believe that the United States have a vested interest in bringing TPLF back to power.

In May 2021, the Ethiopian Parliament declared TPLF and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) as terrorist organizations.

