Tekeze River Bridge linking Tigray, Amhara destroyed : report

Tekeze bridge after it was destroyed ( Photo : SM)

borkena

A bridge on the Tekeze river is reportedly destroyed. Reuters, on Thursday, cited the International Rescue Committee to report about it.

IRC believes that the damage to the bridge would make aid distribution in the region “even more severely hampered than before”.

It seems that the bridge was deliberately destroyed, but the source did not mention who is behind it.

The bridge on the Tekeze river links the Tigray region of Ethiopia with the Amhara region.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena