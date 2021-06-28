Ethiopia : conflicting information as government introduce unilateral ceasefire

As Ethiopia announces unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia, there are also conflicting reports that Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) army, now calls itself as Tigray Defense Force, took control of Mekelle
borkena
Ethiopian government on Monday announced a unilateral ceasefire in the Tigray region of Ethiopia. And no precondition is set for it.
“All Federal and regional civil and military institutions are instructed to implement the ceasefire in accordance with guidelines from the government, ” said the statement from Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration.
The decision came on the same day after the interim Tigray region administration reportedly asked for a ceasefire in consideration of the sowing season in the region to enable farmers to undertake their farming activities.
The news came as a surprise to many Ethiopians. And there is a noticeable expectation that the government will explain the matter to the public.
Over the weekend, Pro-TPLF supporters, mostly based in the diaspora, claimed victory against the Ethiopian Defense Force members. They went to the extent of claiming that four divisions of the army were taken as captive by TPLF forces.
A report by the New York Times, on Monday, said that the TPLF forces have entered Mekelle, seat of the regional government where the interim regional government was operating.
“A senior interim official who had been installed in Tigray by the federal government confirmed that Tigrayan forces had entered the city and had seized control of the airport and telecommunications network. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to avoid reprisals,” reported the New York Times.
Dimtsi Woyane, TPLF media, also announced that TPLF forces entered Mekelle on Monday in the evening.
The Ethiopian government has not yet confirmed if the Ethiopian Defense Force withdrew from Mekelle.
Many of the key TPLF leaders were killed during the military operation in December 2020 and dozens are in police custody. The statement from the Ethiopian government said that the hunt for criminal members of the TPLF, and the investigation of those who are in custody, will continue.
The United States government has been putting pressure on Ethiopian government, calling for the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the region, an end to the conflict and a political settlement for it.
In May of this year, the Ethiopian parliament designated TPLF as a terrorist force. The war in the region started when TPLF forces attacked several bases of the Northern Command on the night of November 24, 2020. Some commentators speculate that the designation as a terrorist force might complicate negotiation with the TPLF forces.
Meanwhile, on Monday United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres, said he spoke to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. He said, “”I have just spoken with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and I am hopeful that an effective cessation of hostilities will take place in Tigray. It is essential that civilians are protected, humanitarian aid reaches the people in need and a political solution is found.”
__
Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena
The civil war is practically over; Tigray is free.
There is a very important part missing in this “ unilateral ceasefire “ which is throughly explaining what “ unilateral ceasefire “ means to the illiterate TPLF terrorists.
ኢትዮጵያ: ታበፅኽ: ዕደዊሃ: ሐበ: እግዚአብሔር::
A friend just called me that TPLF fighters have entered the capital Mekele. It seems that they had not encountered any resistance from the federal forces. It was Citta Aperta for them and entered it. TPLF supporters here have gone to the extent that there is only one outcome expected from this ‘victory’: The complete cessation of Tigray and the declaration of it as a sovereign republic. Hearing this sudden development these college orphan professors have declared war on the ‘Neftegna’ Amhara people. They are calling for the destruction of the ‘Neftegna’ system that does not exist. Listen to me you human rights advocates. These professors are inciting more than 45 million of my Oromos to go after those ‘Neftegna’ Amharas. There are more than a million citizens of the Amhara heritage who live in the Western Hararghe alone. They are a minority among 10 million others. These professors are calling for the genocide of innocent people who are poor farmers and low income urban dwellers. British, Swedish, Norwegian, Australian and American governments must and have the obligation to restrain their ‘orphan’ citizens who are calling for the demise of innocent group of people. I have said this on numerous occasions before. There is nothing different economically that distinguish the need of my Oromos from that of the Amharas. Nothing! They both yearn for a government that represent them and tackle their grinding poverty. Who in Oromia said ‘I want black milk from a green cow’? Who in Amhara said ‘I want green milk from an orange cow’? Someone in these governments should have a sit down with these bigots and tell them to watch their loose lips. I am telling you there will be an all out massacre of innocent people on a massive scale never seen before.