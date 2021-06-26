40,000 Ethiopian migrants to return home from Saudi Arabia in two weeks

State Minister for Peace, Firealem Shibabaw, at Bole International report to greet Ethiopian migrants upon arrival On June 26, 2021 ( Photo : ENA)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia this week announced that it is working to return 40,000 Ethiopian migrants from Saudi Arabia.

The Ethiopian Migrants were in a difficult situation in Saudi Arabia following what many Ethiopians familiar with the matter say is a hostile Saudi policy towards Ethiopian migrants.

The Ethiopian government said it will complete returning them to Ethiopia within two weeks time.

The first 380 Ethiopian migrants arrived at Bole International Airport on Saturday in the morning. They were greeted by State Minister of Peace, Firealem Shibabaw, and spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Dina Mufti, upon arrival at Bole International Airport.

According to a report by state media, Ethiopia has already formed a committee drawn from different government departments , including the Job Creation Commission, to work on job creation for returning Ethiopian migrants.

The government also claims that an arrangement is in place, through the National Disaster Prevention Commission, to cater for the returning migrants until they reintegrate to the communities they came from.

