10 Ethiopian Roads Authority, regional roads agency workers slain in Oromo region

Source : BBC Amharic News

borkena

10 Ethiopian Roads Authority and Oromo region roads branch workers were reportedly killed in the West Shoa zone of Oromo region of Ethiopia.

BBC Amharic News reported that the incident happened on Wednesday this week around 6 p.m. local time.

They were killed when gunmen operating in the region ( and it is the Oromo Liberation Front armed group that is known to have forces and killing squads in the region) opened fire.

They were on their way home after a long day of work when their vehicle was stopped by gunmen.

Drirsa Wakuma, head of West Shoa zone, reportedly said that it happened in Meta Wolkite district,Loya Godane Kebelle.

Nine of the victims were professionals,including engineers while one of the victims was a woman who is said to be a resident of the locality.

On the other hand, Ethiopian Roads Authority Director, Habtramu Tegene, has confirmed that ten employees of the authority were killed by gunmen, as reported by BBC Amharic News.

However, he told BBC Amharic that he did not have further details.

There have been recurring killings of civilians, workers and government officials as well in the Oromo region of Ethiopia for over three years now.

But the regional authorities regularly claim that the armed wing of Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) is weakened and not in a position to pose a threat to security and peace in the region.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena