Geez language to be offered as a subject in schools

Effort underway to offer Geez language, Ethiopia’s ancient language currently restricted in Ethiopian church services, as a subject in schools.

But the effort is currently in the Amhara region of Ethiopia only. The region’s education office head, Yilkal Kefale, said that it is imperative to make Geez language part of the curriculum, as reported by DW Amharic.

The office also disclosed that it is making preparations to offer the language in schools. The language is offered in some universities. Recently, the University of Toronto, in Canada, started a program in Geez language. It is also offered in some European universities, including in Germany and Italy, said the report by DW Amharic.

The language, which has its own unique script, has made tremendous contributions to literature in Ethiopia for millennia.

“Because the youth is unfamiliar with the country’s language and because the language is not given the attention it deserves, it did not develop further,” said Professor Tibebu Anteneh who is a language Professor at Bahir Dar University.

He added that there are up to a million manuscripts written in the language, but the recorded ones are not more than 15,000.

Gebreab is a geez teacher. He said that the language has been used for culture, philosophy and education, and was not restricted to a single institution. He was implying the Ethiopian church

