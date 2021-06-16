Ethiopian Teachers Association to get 32-story building in Addis Ababa

borkena

Ethiopian Teachers Association is poised to build a 32-story building, the cornerstone of which is laid on Wednesday, in the capital Addis Ababa.

It has secured 4,382 square meters of land from Addis Ababa City Administration for which Yohannes Benti (Ph.D), president of the Association, expressed gratitude according to a report by Ethiopian News Agency.

The Association will spend 2.8 billion birr for the construction. According to a report by ENA, Adanech Abeibie’s city administration has pledged “necessary support” for the construction of the building.

It is also said that the administration provided 50 million birr for the project at this stage.

Getahun Mekuria, Minister for Education, said that the ministry has been supporting the association and will continue to do so.

The Ethiopian Teachers Association is said to have over 450,000 members across the country.

