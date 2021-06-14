Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church 5th Patriarch Ordained

Fifth Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church Patriarch Abune Kerlos (Photo : VOA Amharic)

borkena

Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church 5th Patriarch Abune Kerlos ( Cyril) is ordained on Sunday in a colourful ceremony in the traditions of the Orthodox faith at Re’ese Adbarat Saint Mary Church.

He is said to be from Adi Keyah diocese of South Eritrea.

He pledged to serve the Church and Eritrean people with honesty,and he called for the laity to pray for him to be able to carry out his service diligently, reported VOA Amharic service.

Senior government officials and diplomats attended the ceremony at the Re’ese Adbarat Saint Mary Church.

Upon completion of the ceremony he was headed to the patriarchate where there was a luncheon ceremony.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena