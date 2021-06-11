Ethiopia : Election to take place in two different days, says Board

Ethiopian Election Board sets two voting days – months apart – due to security and logistical issues

The challenges that the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia has been facing to undertake the twice delayed sixth general election does not seem to be a thing of the past.

The latest ones were related to printing ballot papers and other pre-election irregularities.

Political parties taking part in the election were engaged. Based on consultations with the political parties, the Board decided that the election will take place in two different days – months apart.

The board announced on its Facebook page that the election will be in early September of this year. Among the constituencies listed for September voting days are :

In Benishangul Gumuz region : Metekel, Shinasha Leyu, Kamash and Daleti

In Oromia region : Begi, Segno Gebeya, Ayana, Gelila, Alibo, Gidami and Kombolcha

In Amhara region : Majete, Argoba Leyu, Shewa Robit, Epheson, Chilga 1, Chilga 2, Armachiho and Ankober

In SNNPR : Surma Leyu, Dizi Leyu, Key Afer Medebegna, Majet Medebegna, Sheko Leyu and Tepi

In Harari : Jegol Leyu, Jegol Medebegna

The voting in those areas was postponed on grounds of security concerns, as the Borad disclosed, and it has asked authorities in those areas to make security arrangements for september.

Apart from that there were about 54 constituencies affected by printing issues of ballot papers. It was resolved in 27 of them but the remaining 27 constituencies will vote in early September too, the Board added. Somali region is affected by it. It means that the voting will be in September.

However, most of the constituencies will cast their vote on June 21 as scheduled, it was said. The Electoral Board said 37.4 million ( see table image below) people have registered for the election excluding 14 constituencies in the Somali region where registration was suspended due to investigation.

Source : Election Board

