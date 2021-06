Watch Eregnaye Part 2 – unquestionably one of he Best Ethiopian movies. Apart from featuring several captivating scenes, the theme is very relevant. It’s a family movie but it vividly depicts the society too.

Video : Embedded from Arts TV World YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment , Ethiopian Movie

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena