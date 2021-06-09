Telebirr subscribers over 3.8 million now says Ethiopia Telecom

EthioTelecom CEO, Firehiwot Tamiru, and her team promoting Telebirr Mobile service (Photo : EthioTelecom)

borkena

Less than a month since it was launched, Ethio Telecom’s Telebirr service subscribers number surpassed 3.8 million. It is the country’s first mobile money service.

Ethio Telecom on Wednesday said that over 160 million birr has been circulating using Telebirr mobile money service.

A report by Ethiopian News Agency said senior management of Ethiopia’s giant state owned telecom service provider on Wednesday assessed the state of the new money transfer service in Addis Ababa.

Ethio Telecom customers with a bank account either with commercial bank of Ethiopia or Abyssinia Bank can transfer money to their Telebirr money transfer account.

Furthermore, it was said that supermarkets, transport service providers and other business entities are signing up for the service.

__

Topic : Business Ethiopia



Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena