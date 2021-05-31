Djibouti handed over three wanted TPLF figures to Ethiopia

Handed over TPLF figures ( Photo : EBC)

Ethiopia on Monday said that Djibouti handed over three wanted Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) figures.

“They had been working on making Ethiopia a terror zone,” said the report by state media, Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate (EBC).

It is said that they were part of the TPLF leadership involved in attacking the Ethiopian Defense Force and Federal Police Members in early November 2020 in the Tigray Region of Ethiopia- an incident that triggered the law enforcement campaign.

According to the report, Ethiopian government has been searching for them. The government of Djibouti handed them over to Ethiopia on Monday.

They are Habtom Gebreselassie, Mesele Tamene Eshetu and Colonel Mohammed Berihu.

The report added that they are currently in the custody of the Federal Police Commission who is launching an investigation.

TPLF is undertaking a guerrilla war against the Ethiopian government after it reorganized itself following “humanitarian efforts” in the region.

This week, Tsadkan Gebretensae, former chief of staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force who is currently leading the TPLF forces, said that they have trained thousands of forces and said that it is fighting Eritrean forces.

