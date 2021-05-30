Picture from the launching ceremony of Ethiopian Kidney Care ( Photo : Courtesy of EKC)

borkena

Kidney disease has been one of the main challenges in the health care system in Ethiopia. And it is now getting an organized advocacy voice.

A not-for profit organization focused on Kidney care is launched this week at Nexus Hotel in the capital Addis Ababa. According to the founders, the Ethiopian Kidney Care is focused on three areas : kidney care awareness creation, research and support to Kidney patients.

A press release from the organization is shared below :

Press Release

The official launching ceremony of the Ethiopian Kidney Care NGO

Nexus Hotel

May 27 2021: – Established with concerned citizens about the current Kidney care awareness in the country, Ethiopian kidney care launches its formation today at Nexus Hotel in the presence of Ministry of Health representatives.

The founder and chair-person of Ethiopian Kidney care said ‘Our nonprofit organization is working on kidney health and kidney disease with a focus on three core goals- create awareness about kidney disease and kidney health, research and kidney patient support. The objective of this launching event is to introduce our organization and what it has been doing since its inception and future projects.’

The Ethiopian Kidney Care vision is to better the lives of people through prevention and proper management of kidney disease in Ethiopia and the Mission is to promote kidney health through awareness creation, disease prevention, education, research, support groups and community empowerment to decrease the burden of kidney disease in Ethiopia.

A panel discussion comprised of health professionals and patients is one of the components of the program that focuses on kidney disease and its burden on our society.

For more information: Email-ekc@ethkidney.org or tel: -+251904151337

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena