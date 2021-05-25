borkena

China says African Union led trilateral negotiation between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the right path to solve the dispute between the three countries.

Mr. Tian Chinese diplomat at the Chinese embassy to Ethiopia said China understands the importance of GERD to Ethiopia’s development efforts, as reported by Ethiopian News Agency (ENA)

He reiterated that the AU led negotiation is the right thing and that China will provide the necessary support for its success.

Mr. Tian also noted that the GERD negotiation is getting the attention of the international community.

“We support that African problems and affairs get African solutions. And we encourage each country to proceed with the peaceful negotiation and arrive at a solution that is acceptable for all parties to it,” he is cited as saying.

It is also said that China will do its part for the negotiation to take place without intervention and to bring lasting solutions for the three countries.

Sudan and Egypt wanted to elevate the role of observers in the AU led negotiation (namely United States, United Nations and the European Union) to have a more active role – a position that Ethiopia rejected.

