Hands-off Ethiopia protest in the capital Addis Ababa

Ethiopia has been under increasing pressure from the west in connection with the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia , which the government said is restored to normalcy except occasional insecurity incidents, and Ethiopians are reacting to it.

On Friday, a hands-off Ethiopia protest was launched in the capital Addis Ababa. The organizers had initially planned to hand a message to embassies of western countries that are said to be intervening in the internal affairs of Ethiopia, but that did not happen as there was no readiness on the part of embassies.

The hands-off Ethiopia campaign will be an ongoing one whose objective is to oppose decisions from state actors that are putting what the organizers call unnecessary pressure on Ethiopia to the point of compromising Ethiopia’s sovereignty.

The organizers are composed of opposition politicians, civic society members, prominent figures and musicians and actors.

The movement also aims to have a social media campaign to oppose undue pressure on Ethiopia.

As part of the campaign, Ethiopians living in the country and abroad expressed, via text message and social media, opposition to interventionist statements and remarks.

Last week, the U.S. state department issued a statement regarding in connection with the situation in Tigray in which it demanded the withdrawal of Amhara region from Wolkait and Raya regions of Ethiopia.

And yesterday, the U.S. Senate passed resolution S.Res.97 which demanded the withdrawal of Eritrean troops from the region, among other things.

