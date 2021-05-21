Ethiopia expelled New York Times reporter from the country

Image – DW Amahric servcie

borkena

Ethiopia expelled on Thursday Simon Marks, an Irish journalist who worked for the New York Times, in connection with biased reporting regarding the situation in the Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Mr. Simon, who has been in the country for about two years, as reported by Deutsche Welle Amharic service. The source has confirmed that he has been expelled.

On Friday, he tweeted on :

“The Ethiopian govt on Thursday expelled me after nearly two years in the country where I reported on the dizzying hopes from the moment @AbiyAhmedAli won his Peace prize to the horrors of the war in Tigray.”



https://twitter.com/MarksSimon/status/1395496229421920260

Reporters Without Borders has condemned PM Abiy Ahmed’s administration over Mr. Simon’s expulsion.

A report by the New York Times said Mr. Marks was detained for about eight hours in the capital Addis Ababa, where he was summoned on Thursday, and deported on the same day around 12:30 a.m. local time.

He was reportedly stripped off his credentials in March of this year.

Mainstream media in the west have been claiming “genocide in Tigray” by Ethiopian and Eritrean troops.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena