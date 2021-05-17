ROPHNAN – SOST – highly rated new Ethiopian Music

borkena

ROPHNAN’s – SOST – is highly rated new Ethiopian Music. It is uploaded on YouTube today. It already got Ethiopians on facebook talking.

Part from video production, the lyrics have captivated the attention of Ethiopian Music lovers.

Ethiopia’s ethnic based politics that has been in place for nearly three decades confused an entire generation. In consequence, ethnic based massacre and violence became pervasive.

In what seems to interrogation to the radicalized ethnic identities, and politics that are ripping Ethiopia apart, the singer questions “Who do you call yourself?!” And then he asserts, “You are human!”

ROPHNAN’s SOST is poised to be dominating the word of Ethiopian Music in the weeks and months to come.

