Thursday, May 6, 2021
Updated:

Abraham Belay named Head of Tigray region administration

Abraham Belay _ Tigray region
Dr. Abraham Belay ( Photo credit : EBC)

borkena

The government of Abiy Ahmed quietly removed Dr. Mulu Nega as head of the Tigray Provisional Administration that was established after the Ethiopian Defense Force took control of Mekelle City giving Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) a crushing defeat in a matter of two weeks. 

On Wednesday, the Ethiopian State Media said Dr, Abraham Belay is appointed as the new Head of Tigray Region Temporary administration. 

Dr. Abraham is president of the region’s branch of Prosperity Party, and has served in the Abiy Ahmed Cabinet as Innovation and Technology Minister – among others roles. 

The government did not say why Dr, Mulu Nega was removed from his position. 

