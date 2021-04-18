borkena

Dereje Haile’s Benegerachin lay show – which is aired in Arts TV – is truly a gem for Ethiopians.

In his show this week, he is featuring a story of a father and son in Ethiopian army. It is a piece of Ethiopian history through which we see some of the key incidents immediately before, during and after the Ethiopian revolution.

Best of all it is a story from primary source. Major Paulos Getachew reveals about his father General Getachew Nadew who was killed after the Ethiopian Revolution. The son also gives testimonials about Colonel Mengistu’s relation with Gen. Getachew Nadew. The latter described him as a genuine soldier with a true heart for Ethiopia.

Among other things, Ge. Getachew Nadew was administration head of Eritrea and is said to have contacted Isaias Afeworki, now president of Eritrea, for a conversation in Asmara.

Again this video is not just a story of father and son in Ethiopian army. It is a piece of Ethiopian history. Watch it share it.

Video : from Arts TV YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

