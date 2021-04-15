Ethiopia, Russia agreement on peaceful Nuclear energy

borkena

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia on Thursday said that a memorandum of understanding was signed between Ethiopia and Russia in the areas of developing skills and shaping public opinion on Nuclear Energy.

ROSATOM, Russia’s state Atomic Energy Cooperation, and Ethiopia’s Ministry of Innovation and Technology signed the agreement. But it was Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, who signed it on behalf of the Ministry, as revealed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.

Mr. Nikolay Spassky, Deputy Director-General signed on behalf of ROSATOM, the Ministry announced.

However, an agreement for the use of Nuclear Energy was reached in 2018 when the Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Serge Lavrov visited Addis Ababa in 2018.

The two countries have over 120 years of diplomatic relations.

