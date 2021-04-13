Ethiopia says Sudan jeopardizing Horn of Africa peace & security

Ethiopia urges the international community to put pressure on Sudan to evacuate from Ethiopian territories it occupied in late 2020

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia said on Tuesday that Sudan is jeopardizing peace and security in the Horn of Africa albeit it is currently chairing the regional organization – Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD).

“Although #Sudan is the current Chair of IGAD, it is regrettable to see it as the main actor in jeopardizing the peace & security of the Horn of Africa by invading #Ethiopia/n territories, plundering & displacing civilians & beating war drums to occupy even more lands,” The Ministry said in a Twitter message.

Sudan has been occupying Ethiopian territories since early November 2020 following the relocation of Ethiopian troops for law enforcement deployment in the Tigray region of Ethiopia against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Ethiopia is urging the international community to influence Sudan to “come to its senses & evacuate its troops from Ethiopian territories,” to use the expression used by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.”

From the statements that Ethiopia has been issuing for several months now, there has been demonstrated commitment to avoid military engagement with Sudan – a country that has signed a military alliance deal with Egypt in March 2021.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia had a briefing for Ambassadors based in the capital Addis Ababa. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, reiterated “Ethiopia’s firm commitment to resolve the matter through a peaceful means based on the bilateral agreements and existing boundary mechanisms.”

The Ministry also tweeted about its position in relation to Sudan’s invasion of Ethiopian territories. “Ethiopia is ready to solve its border dispute w/ Sudan using existing conflict resolution mechanisms once the status quo is maintained as per the 1972 Exchange of Notes b/n the two that prohibits displacement & force to solve border issues till amicable solution is found,” it was said.

Meanwhile, earlier this week Sudan rejected an Ethiopian offer for exchange of information on the second filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) which is scheduled to take place during the rainy months of July and August of this year. Sudan and Egypt have been demanding what they call binding agreement on the Nile river before Ethiopia undertakes the second phase of GERD filling. If it happens without an agreement, say the two countries, it will pose a National Security threat.

