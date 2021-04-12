Chagni Video Footage Ethiopians – Man taken out of a Bajaj in Chagni and beaten to death. Amhara Regional state yet to remark on the incident

A Bajaj in Chagni town, Amhara regional state

Chagni Video footage Ethiopians of attack on a young man outraging – Borkena

Unverified video footage circulating on social media purportedly showing a mob killing of a young man is outraging Ethiopians.

This time it happened in Chagni town in the Amahra regional state.

A young man reportedly from Gumuz region, where there had been killings of ethnic Amahra and ethnic Agaw, taken out of a Bajaj and clubbed to death.

It is unclear when the incident happened, but there are voices in social media who claim that the incident happened weeks ago.

Chagni Video footage Ethiopians town communication or the Amhara regional state issue a statement explaining the situation, and if arrests were made in connection with the horrifying killing.

There have been similar killings of hundreds of innocent civilians in the Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia.

Chagni Video Footage Ethiopians – Some commentators on social media tend to link the Chagni killing to ethnic politics – a feature that defines Ethiopia’s Federal form of government that has been in place since a few years after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) took power in 1991.

There seem to be mounting voices on social media calling for the Amhara regional state to investigate the ruthless killing and release findings to the public.

