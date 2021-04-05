Shewa Robit killing under Federal government investigation : Report

Two patients and six others were reportedly killed in an Ambulance incident in Shewa Robit, North Shoa

brokena

The Federal government and Amhara regional state are reportedly investigating a security incident in Shewa Robit which happened about two weeks ago.

BBC Amharic on Monday reported that the Federal government and the regional government of Amhara are looking into the killings and violence in Oromo zone and North Shoa zone administration.

Purported attack in Shewa Robit, the unverified video of which was circulating on social media since last week, is one of the cases that will be part of the investigation, according to the report.

It is alleged that two patients and six others who were in an ambulance to provide support for the patients were killed after gunfire was opened by security forces.

BBC Amharic News cited some residents from Shewa Robit to report that the incident in the Ambulance triggered violence to be spread to other towns in the region.

Tadesse Gebretsadik, head of North Shoa administration, told BBC Amharic that investigators from both levels of government investigated the magnitude of the damage, the result of which will be disclosed to the public, according to the report.

The Federal police, Federal attorney general and National Information and Intelligence Services (NISS) are part of the investigation.

Amhara regional state and Oromia regional states have been trading accusations over the security incidents Ataye, Shewa Robit and Kemissie towns.

Between March 18 and 19, the military wing of Oromo Liberation Front ( Oromia regional state authorities call it OLF -Shane). Dozens of civilians were reportedly killed in the OLF offensive. Several houses were burned, among other things.

Ataye, Efrata Gidim,Majete,Jille Timuga, and Oromo administration in the Amhara region are among targets of the latest radical Oromo military attack that transpired in the past two days.

Some tend to depict the incident in Shewa Robit involving the killings of two patients in the ambulance and six others as a retaliatory action for an Oromo Liberation Front attack. No timeline is provided as to when the result of the investigation from the Federal government will be disclosed to the public.

The federal government has been criticized over failure to stop the massacre of ethnic Amhara in the Wollega zone of Oromo region of Ethiopia and Benishangul Gumuz region.

__

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena