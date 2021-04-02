borkena
Jal Mero, who described himself as leader of Oromo Liberation Army of the west front, denied involvement in the massacre of innocent ethnic Amhara this week in Wollega regiona of Ethiopia.
Ethiopian government, both at the federal and Oromia regional state level, linked the massacre to what it called Oromo Liberation Front – Shane group , which is understood as the militant wing of Oromo Liberation Front.
Jal Mero, whose real name is said to be Kumsa Driba, disowns the name itself. At some point an unverified photo of his dead body was circulated on social media. He spoke to VOA Amharic service days after he appeared on Aljazeera stream, and he is still operating in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.
“We are not Oromo Liberation Front -Shane, we are Oromo Liberation Army,” he told VOA Amharic journalist Solomon Abate.
Take a list to the Audio file below :
An increasing number of Ethiopians do not tend to think that the Oromia regional state is facilitating the massacre of ethnic Amhara in the region. But the region says it is fighting the radical Oromo nationalist group.
The regional state usually issues a statement a day after an incident of massacre claiming that it has killed OLF -Shane fighters.
As Ethiopians are mourning the brutal killings of innocent Ethiopia, Oromia regional state put up an event in the luxurious Sheraton Addis to commemorate what it called the third anniversary of Abiy Ahmed’s take over of power. That too angered a considerable number of Ethiopians.
Audio credit : VOA Amharic Service
