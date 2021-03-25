Ethiopia beat Madagascar 4-0 in African Cup of Nations qualifying game

borkena

Ethiopian Madagascar game in African Cup of Nations qualifying turned out to be a 4-0 story. The game was held in Bahir Dar Stadium, Ethiopia.

The goal scorers for the Walias, Ethiopian National Team, are Amanuel Gebremichael (19th minute), Getaneh Kebede (34th minute), Abubeker Nasir Ahmed (41st minute) and Shemeles Bekele (86th minutes)

Ethiopia is in Group K of the Afrcian Cup of Nations qualifying game. Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar and Niger are in this group.

